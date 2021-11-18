UDPATED: Dover lifeboat and Coastguard rescue helicopter launched to dinghy in distress with unconscious man and 23 other persons onboard

Te. RNLI Dover lifeboat was launched just after 5.30am on Thursday morning at the request of the UK Coastguard in Dover.

It following reports of a grey dinghy in distress near to the Varne Lightvessel we can reveal. A number of 999 calls were made to the rescue centre requesting assistant with reports that a man onboard also required medical attention.

Crew onboard the lifeboat have reported that there are 23 other people on the 6-foot grey rib that is caught out in a very rough sea. with a very large swell.

A rescue and recovery of the people on board has started to take and the assistant of the rescue helicopter Rescue 163 based as Lydd has also been called in to assist with the very sick person who is understood to a man who is fitting and unconscious.

The intention of the helicopter is to carry out a winch evacuation from the West of the port fly the sick person to the William Harvey Hospital on Ashford.

The RNLI, UK Coastguard and the Home office have been approached for further details

More to follow