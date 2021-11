At around 8.30pm on Monday 25 October 2021, a man attended a property in the Broomfield Road area of the town after arranging to buy a bike online.

The man asked to test-ride the ‘Cube Reaction Hybrid’ bike, before riding off without paying the owner, and not returning.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers have released an image of a man who may be able to help the investigation.

Anyone who has any information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/215748/21.