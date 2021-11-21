BREAKING LANCASHIRE MANCHESTER

A murder investigation has been launched after a pensioner died in Manchester City Centre

November 21, 2021
Greater Manchester Police said an incident involving a number of people had occurred just after 8pm  on Saturday on Dantzic Street near Printworks.
A group of people were involved in a disturbance outside and a 60-year-old man had died at the scene.
A man was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.
Superintendent Dave Kehoe, from GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “This was a tragic incident where a 60-year-old has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends who are understandably devastated.
“A cordon is in place and officers are currently at the scene whilst we piece together exactly what happened and who was involved.
“The area was very busy at the time and a number of people may have seen what happened. Even the smallest information could assist with our investigation.
“Information can be reported online at link" href="https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gmp.police.uk%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1EC3dSrAMjcUfLSybQ1Fw_5pPb07yqDmE_5zTD5QP0kttXmRVu_sxcjoQ&h=AT2o0Kfop9Lun2DhufIAcRMEPMQ3klCmQ_ovHf6ba0ieWy40mJTVV1ew5sK5c3RDhJfR-TlAKiezkPwhwT8qjoRJppzAngJtFZ3-EM5R0R9x9aeoo03SG6vBmwfxfepAJEGzHS4&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT2hikLLV5llebzZPYluIz062Pdl7lmhgu8Xb0hQIawZYx7TfyQP9qaEUtvmUZk7q3MV3YmsVHTX8gYLL8JSlwfROKa1_Wohe6TLL4UgrCnUxbhXo12XTOnI3iUzvNXOyL7FQURPTMl7z1R6fen2ANnmxMpdP1FTzlFWsBxkVMxR9Ak" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 2792 of 20/11/2021. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
