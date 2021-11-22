Firefighters tackled a fire at a block of flats on Francis Chichester Way in Battersea on Saturday evening

Part of a flat on the ground floor of a 10-storey block was damaged by the fire. Two men left the affected flat before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers gave fire survival guidance advice to another eight people in different flats, who were advised to leave as smoke was entering their flats through open windows. They left before the Brigade arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led another 10 people to safety from the building using fire escape hoods.

Fire escape hoods provide members of the public with up to 15 minutes of protection from four of the main fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride and acrolein) and can be worn by conscious or unconscious people. If more than 15 minutes of protection is required then another hood can be given to each wearer. They do not provide oxygen but temporarily filter toxic smoke to make breathing easier.

The Brigade was called at7.05pm and the fire was under control by 9.02pm. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Battersea, Chelsea, Clapham and Lambeth fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.