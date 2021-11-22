A CCTV image has been issued after a report of a phone theft in Maidstone

At around midday on Thursday 18 November 2021, two men entered a business in the High Street where it is alleged they stole a mobile phone while a member of staff was distracted.

Officers would like to identify the people pictured in the CCTV image who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Inspector Steve Kent, of Maidstone’s Community Safety Unit, said: ‘While the two people in the image are wearing face masks, we believe somebody may recognise them from their clothing.

‘I would urge anybody who can assist our investigation to contact the appeal line.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/237245/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the anonymous online form on their website.