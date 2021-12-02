A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found with fatal injuries in Havering

Police were called at 7.53pm on Wednesday, 1 December to Louise Gardens, Rainham, following reports of a disturbance in the street involving a group of people.

Officers attended with paramedics.

A 37-year-old man was found unresponsive. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Work is ongoing to determine the man’s identity and ensure next of kin are informed.

A woman was also found with an injury to her wrist. She was taken to hospital. Her condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place and homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are working to understand the full circumstances.

Four women, aged between 48 and 21, and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 6386/1 Dec.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.