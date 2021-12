Officers are continuing to appeal for information to locate a missing man from Deal.

Alex Holland was last seen in the Delane Road area of the town at around 9pm on Sunday 28 November 2021 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He also has links to the Worth area.

The 27-year-old is described as six feet tall with blue eyes and is believed to be wearing grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone who has seen Alex or knows of his whereabouts should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 29-1105.