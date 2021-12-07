An arrest has been made following robberies in Ashford

A man aged 21, from Ashford, was detained by police in connection with three incidents that took place in the same area of town. His arrest followed a witness appeal that was released by Kent Police on Friday.

The first robbery was reported to have taken place in an alleyway alongside the Heathfield Estate near to Canterbury Road at around 7.40am on the 3rd December 2021. A woman in her mid to late 40s was approached by a man who tried to grab her handbag but she resisted, held onto it firmly, and he ran away empty-handed in the direction of the estate.

The second incident involved a victim in her 70s who was walking in Cemetery Lane at around 8am towards the cycle path that crosses the M20 at Junction 9. Nothing was reported stolen. Later that morning, at around 10.20am, another woman in her late 70s was robbed of her bag in Bockhanger Lane.

The man arrested has since been released on bail until 16 December 2021, whilst officers continue to investigate.

Officers would still like to hear from anyone who saw anything or who has information that could help with their enquiries. They would still like any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may have been captured in those locations around the time of the offences.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 03-0177 for Canterbury Road, 03-0567 for Cemetery Lane or 03-0335 for Bockhanger Lane.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.