Fatal fire claims one in tragic house blaze in East Dulwich

London Fire Brigade has launched an investigation following a fatal fire on Wednesday evening in South East London

Fire crews were called to the property on Adys Road East Dulwich at around 10.30pm following reports of a fire with persons being reported.

A number of fire crews and appliances along with the London Ambulance Service were sent to the incident but despite best efforts, a person was declared dead at the scene. An investigation has been started by specialists into the cause of the fire. The LFB is expected to issue more information later