M20 All traffic stopped on coast-bound smart motorway between M26 and A228 following serious collision

All Coastbound lanes within the smart motorway have been closed whilst emergency services deal with a collision. It was reported that a vehicle had stalled prior to the collision and has then been struck. The M20 Coast-bound between the M26 and A228 junction has been stopped at Ryarsh following the collision.

Officers from Kent Police, National Highways firefighters from Kent fire and rescue and paramedics from South East Coast ambulance are all on scene.

Long delays are also building.

Both National Highways and Kent Police have been approached for comment More to follow