Police and Highways closed M20 Coast-bound after Digger lands on carriageway

Long delays are being reported on the M20 motorway in Kent following two Police incidents and a digger falling from the back of a vehicle.

Officers from Kent Police were called along with National highways at around 7.15 pm to a concern for welfare between junction 8 and Junction10. a further Police incident was called in just after junction 10 on the Londonbound carriage.

Traffics was also held whilst a digger was recovered after falling from a vehicle near to Ashford Golf course. Driver have reported 40 minute delays.

Following a two hour recovery and clean up all traffic was releasded.