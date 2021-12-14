BREAKING GILLINGHAM KENT

Witnesses to a Gillingham collision, which left an elderly woman injured, are urged to come forward

December 14, 2021
At around 4.30pm on Tuesday 7 December 2021, a pedestrian and a red Ford Fiesta collided in Wigmore Road, between Bredhurst Road and the roundabout which connects with Hoath Way.
The pedestrian is a woman in her 80s and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment to leg, arm and chest injuries. She remains in hospital in a serious, but stable, condition.
The Fiesta did stop at the scene and officers have taken accounts from the driver and the injured woman.
Available CCTV has also been reviewed, however, officers are appealing for the occupants of a black saloon-type vehicle, possibly a Ford Mondeo, to come forward.
The black car was not involved in the collision, and its occupants are not suspected of wrongdoing. It is however believed that they may have seen the incident take place, or the pedestrian and the Fiesta in the moments leading up to it.
The occupants, and anyone who saw the incident or has video footage that can assist with enquiries, are encouraged to contact us on 01634 792209 quoting 07-0857.
