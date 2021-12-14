Witnesses to a Gillingham collision, which left an elderly woman injured, are urged to come forward
Liam Ashton, who had been wanted by police in relation to an assault on a woman in Bognor Regis, has now been jailed
Ashton, 29, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (December 8th). He was sentenced...
The Bedfordshire Rural Team are asking residents to be cautious, after receiving reports of cold callers offering to tarmac drives
#Post### The Bedfordshire Rural Team are asking residents to be cautious, after receiving reports of cold callers offering to tarmac drives. There is a scam...
Man arrested following robbery in Marlborough
A man was arrested yesterday morning (08/09) following a robbery in Marlborough. Officers were called to West Woods at approximately 9.40am, following a...
An Ex-Scout Leader has been jailed for over five years following non-recent sex offences
Graham Avison of Audenshaw was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court to five years and seven months in jail and issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order...
Investigations continue after four stabbed in Camberwell
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding four teenagers being stabbed in Southwark. Police were called at 5.24pm on Thursday, 16 August to...
A drug dealer has been ordered to pay back more than £66,000 of illegally-earned cash
A drug dealer has been ordered to pay back more than £66,000 of illegally-earned cash following a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing. Connor Gibbs, 22...
Kent Police set to enforce dispersal order in Dartford following concerns around a planned meeting of car enthusiasts
Kent Police is set to enforce a dispersal order in Dartford following concerns around a planned meeting of car enthusiasts. The exact location of the meet...
Man charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication
A man who was charged with sharing a terrorist publication has appeared in court. Sabbir Miah, 28 of east London, was charged with dissemination of a...
Concerns for missing Worthing mum and 3 month old baby
A mother is missing with her young baby in the Worthing area. Emma Whittington, 23, was last seen around 1.30pm on Friday (October 25) when she was due to...
The 34-year-old man believed to be the head of the organised crime group was detained at his flat
The suspected ringleader of a drug dealing operation and three others have been arrested in West London as part of an investigation linked to Operation Venetic...
Seven more people have been charged with riot in connection with the violence which broke out in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March
All have been charged with one count of riot and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 August. They are: • Ryan Dwyer, aged 36...
Head-on collision sees busy Swindon road closed
A Swindon road is closed in both directions this afternoon following a head-on crash. Whitworth Road is blocked by police and emergency services between...
Boris Johnson speaks to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison over coronavirus pandemic
A Downing Street spokesperson has confirmed that “The Prime Minister spoke to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning to discuss the coronavirus...
Murder probe launched after three arrests in Barking
Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command have launched a murder investigation after a man died on Tuesday, 27 March. Just after...
A man has been given a restraining order after he admitted stalking and harassing a woman in north east London
Alan Woods, 51 of Lake Mead, Essex, was sentenced at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 8 September to a five-year restraining order against the...
Officers investigating a high-value theft from a business in Alfreton want to speak to this man in connection with the incident
Officers investigating a high-value theft from a business in Alfreton want to speak to this man in connection with the incident. The theft occurred between 6am...
Man given life imprisonment after shooting innocent passer-by in Ellesmere Port
A man who shot an innocent passer-by in Ellesmere Port on a busy Saturday afternoon has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Liam Cameron, aged 26...
Police storm house after weapon worry yards from Kids Primary School and undercover cannabis farm
A road in Gillingham was put under armed Police lock down in the early hours of this morning in Kent Resident where told to get back into their property as...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was attacked with a bottle during a parking dispute. Officers have also released a CCTV...
A 17-year-old boy has died after a van hit a wall after failing to stop for police
Three other people were taken to hospital following the crash in part of Basildon just after 02:30 GMT. Essex Police said officers tried to stop the white...
Police made two arrests after bringing the pursuit of a stolen car from Worthing to a safe conclusion in Hove
Police made two arrests after bringing the pursuit of a stolen car from Worthing to a safe conclusion in Hove. At 6.05pm on Saturday 5 September police...
UPDATED: Two 14-year-old boys have been found guilty at Reading Crown Court of the murder of Oliver Stephens, 13, who was “lured” to a park in the Berkshire town and fatally stabbed
Two 14-year-old boys have been convicted of the murder of Olly Stephens, aged 13, which occurred earlier this year near Reading. The two boys were found guilty...
Police are searching for Lee Wilton-Smith, who is missing from St Leonards-on-Sea.
Police are searching for Lee Wilton-Smith, who is missing from St Leonards-on-Sea. The 14-year-old was last seen at his address around 10pm on Sunday (July 12)...
More than £4,000-worth of designer glasses had been taken from the store in Biggin Street overnight
Two suspected burglars have been charged after goods were stolen from an opticians shop in Dover. Kent Police was contacted on Tuesday 14 July 2020 and...