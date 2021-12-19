At about 2am on Friday 17 December, the victim reported that he was in the area of Somerset Road when he was approached by an unknown man who demanded he handed over his belongings. The victim also stated he was attacked and received an injury to his eye which has required hospital treatment. No items were believed to have been taken during the incident. Investigating officer Police Constable Danny Holloway said: ‘At the moment the victim is unable to provide a description of the suspect in this incident and we appreciate there are very limited details but I would urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch. Also, anyone who has any CCTV in the area could provide vital information.’ Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01842 222289 quoting reference 46/258846/21. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete the online form on their website here – https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/
Witness appeal following attempted robbery in Deal Officers investigating an attempted robbery in Walmer, Deal are appealing for witnesses
