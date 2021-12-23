A drug dealer has been sentenced to three years in a young offenders’ institution

Iftekhar Hussain was sentenced after he admitted supplying cocaine and cannabis and possessing both drugs with intent to supply.
The case against him began on September 9 last year when he was seen by officers inside a car that was suspected to be involved in the supply of drugs in Normanton.
The Honda Civic was stopped by officers in Upper Dale Road and Hussain (20) was arrested, along with the driver.
Eleven wraps of cocaine were found inside the car, hidden inside a plastic egg. When he was searched, Hussain was found to have a small bag of cannabis on him.
Officers then searched his house and found cocaine.
Hussain, of Lyndhurst Street, Derby was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Monday 6 December.
