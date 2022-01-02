Police are searching for missing 20-year-old Harry Middleton from Chichester
Millionaire Businessman named as driver killed on M23 after his vintage car is involved in a collision
A millionaire businessman has been named as Ron Carey. Family friends confirmed 80-year-old Ron Carey from Canada died when the vintage car he was driving in...
AstraZeneca – the company collaborating with Oxford University on a coronavirus vaccine – is set to run an extra trial of the jab
Chief executive Pascal Soriot said it followed the accidental discovery that it performed best when half a dose was given, followed by a full one. “Now...
Officers are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Waterlooville, leaving him with a fractured jaw
At some time between 10.30pm and 11pm on Tuesday, 17 August the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was on the field of the social / football club on Five Heads Road...
£20,000 in cash found in early morning raid
A man has been arrested and taken into police custody following an early morning operation by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. The warrants...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in public toilets in Salisbury
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in public toilets in Salisbury earlier today. Officers were called by the ambulance service...
Emergency services called to child under a train at Liverpool street underground Station
Emergency services have been called to a child who has been trapped under a train in the centre of London this evening. Emergency crews from London Fire...
Charlie Carter’s actions caused the victim and his family considerable fear and distress
Charlie Carter, 22, of Greenham Wood, Bracknell, was found guilty by unanimous verdict of Section 20 GBH on Friday (13/11). It followed a five-day trial at...
Man who placed flammable liquid in Iranian embassy vehicle sentenced
A man who placed a bottle of flammable liquid in the exhaust pipe of an Iranian diplomatic vehicle has been sentenced, as the Met’s counter terrorism Commander...
Man dies in East Grinstead Police chase
A man has sadly died after a silver Volkswagen Caddy collided with a tree in Kipling Way, East Grinstead, about 12.05am on Thursday 21 October. The vehicle...
Appeal following fight at central London store
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fight at a store in central London. Officers were called at approximately 19:35hrs on Saturday, 8 May to reports...
Cash and phones have been seized as part of an investigation into alleged drug dealing in Canterbury
Shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday 17 April 2021, officers on patrol in Stodmarsh Road stopped a car following reported suspicious activity. A...
London’s top cops speaks from the Heart
This message doesn’t come from the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, an Assistant Commissioner of the Met Police, nor a representative of the National Police...
Police charge man with the murder of Randy Skuse in Whitechapel
A man has been charged with the murder of Randy Skuse in Whitechapel. Sahal Abdi – 26 of St Anns Road, W11 was charged on Thursday, 5 December with murder and...
An elderly man robbed of Rolex watch in Henley
Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Henley-on-Thames It happened at around 4pm on Saturday (3/10). The victim, a man in his...
Scumbag Nathan Hobbs Jailed after attacking Gosport PCSO
A Gosport man has been sentenced to twenty-six weeks in prison after admitting assaulting a PCSO in the town and other offences. Nathan James Hobbs of St...
A drug dealer is starting a prison sentence of more than three years after his DNA was detected on cocaine supplies seized by police from a car in Tunbridge Wells
Jack Davis was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court, after phone evidence also proved he had been orchestrating a supply network to multiple users. Davis was a...
Search Teams deployed to look for missing Ryde woman Joyce Maryon
Search and rescue volunteers from WightSAR have been deployed alongside Police in the search for a woman who has been missing for nearly four days. 51-year-old...
Police incident in Brighton sees Road Closure
An Incident has seen a crime scene put in place and a road closure to all vehicles being enforced. Officers from Sussex Police were called on Sunday...
Detectives investigating a death in Notting Hill have charged a man with manslaughter
Police investigating a death in Notting Hill have charged a man with manslaughter. Serhiy Pelykh, 22 a Ukrainian national of North Road, Brentford was arrested...
USAR team called after Car ploughs into Pub in Fordingbridge
A car’s crashed into a pub in Fordingbridge during yesterday evening’s rush hour (Friday September 23rd).The car left the road and struck the...
Sussex Police officer suffered from a blood clot in his spine causing him to be paralysed
Police Constable Darren Triggs aged 36 years a serving Sussex Officer of 14 years has tragically suffered from a blood clot in his spine causing him to be...
Jeff was a thoughtful young man, but we know in our hearts that you are free from pain and you are in a better place with our Father watching over us
Following the sentencing yesterday (5/10) of Tyriq Alowooja for the murder of Jefferey Wiafe in Milton Keynes on New Years’ Eve 2019, Mr Wiafe’s family have...
As the first dive season on the wreck site of HMS Invincible in the Solent draws to a close this year, it has been announced the project has received initial...
This is not a training exercise; this is reality and a matter of life or death
During the last week we have seen conflicting advice issued to police officers by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) about the use of Personal...