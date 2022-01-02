BREAKING CHICHESTER MISSING SUSSEX

Police are searching for missing 20-year-old Harry Middleton from Chichester

January 2, 2022
1 Min Read
 
He was last seen at about 1.45pm on Saturday (1 Jan) walking in the Graylingwell Drive area.
Harry is white, 6′, of large build with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and a khaki jacket.
We are concerned for his welfare. If you see him or know where he is, please dial 999 and quote serial 770 of 01/01.
