A Sheffield man has been jailed for life for murdering 32-year old Danny Irons in a violent attack in the Woodthorpe area

Ross Turton, 30, brutally stabbed Danny in the chest before fleeing the scene leaving him for dead.

Following a three-week trial at Doncaster Crown Court, Turton, formerly of Danewood Drive, was convicted and today (10 January) handed a life sentence, with a minimum term of 25 years, for murder.

The court heard how both Danny and his friend had been approached by Turton in a small local park. There, an altercation took place during which Danny was fatally stabbed by Turton, with Danny collapsing nearby a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer who led the investigation into Danny’s murder, said: “Danny had been stabbed with such force that the knife penetrated the bone of a rib, alongside several organs, causing catastrophic injuries.

“He was treated at the scene by paramedics , but sadly, despite the best efforts of the ambulance crew, Danny was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Immediately after the stabbing, Turton fled the scene before disposing of his phone, clothing and the vehicle he fled in.

Following extensive enquiries, officers arrested Turton on Wednesday 21 April. He was subsequently charged with murder, alongside Daniel Chadwick, 30, of Melville Drive. Chadwick was found not guilty of Danny’s murder at trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer added: “This case yet again lays bare the heartbreaking implications of knife crime. Not only has Danny very sadly lost his life as a result of this senseless act, but his family, including his mum Christine and three children, have been left distraught and will have to live with the consequences of Turton’s actions for the rest of their lives.