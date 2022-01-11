BREAKING LONDON TWICKENHAM

A 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing an Afghan refugee to death has denied murder

January 11, 2022
1 Min Read

The teenager, who cannot be named, allegedly knifed Hazrat Wali, 18, (picutred) during a fight on a footbridge in Twickenham, west London, on October 12 last year.

The youth appeared via video link from Feltham Young Offenders’ Institution to confirm his name and deny murder. But he admitted possessing a bladed or pointed article.

