The teenager, who cannot be named, allegedly knifed Hazrat Wali, 18, (picutred) during a fight on a footbridge in Twickenham, west London, on October 12 last year.
A 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing an Afghan refugee to death has denied murder
Police have closed the main road into Yarmouth this afternoon (Monday) following a three vehicle road traffic collision near Cranmore. The incident has taken...
Uxbridge pair guilty of Baseball bat attack after man is beaten multiple times
A man and woman have been found guilty of grievous bodily harm in Uxbridge. James White, 22 of Morse Close, Uxbridge and Crystal Culhane, 22 of The Brambles...
Three man have been jailed after a £1.25m cannabis factory was discovered after eagle-eyed officers noticed melted snow on their roof.
All surrounding rooftops were covered in snow following wintery conditions, but this one stood out and on closer inspection it was obvious that drugs were...
The 27-year-old admitted charges of unlawful wounding and dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and three months at Canterbury Crown Court
Monday 28 September 2020 Jail for man following nightclub assault in Herne Bay A nightclub-goer who assaulted a member of staff before driving a car into...
Dartford robber who left with a cigarette and small change jailed
A robber who threatened to stab a man in Dartford before leaving with a roll up cigarette and some coins has been sentenced to three years imprisonment. James...
A Surrey Police officer has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list
Police Constable Simon Fahey, who is based in Guildford, has been awarded a Queen’s Police Medal for his services to policing in a career spanning 22...
Wight Aid donation to The Bobby Scheme
Wight AID has donated £450 towards a charity dedicated to promoting and strengthening community safety on the Isle of Wight. The money will go towards the cost...
An investigation is under way after police received a report a woman had been assaulted
The incident occurred around 5.15pm on Friday, 13 August 2021. The attack took place on the Drum Estate, Dalkeith. Detectives have released an image of a...
Two People Pulled from Mud in Langstone Harbour
Two people had been rescued by Emergency services after becoming entrapped in Langstone Harbour this evening. The pair had to be rescued by firefighter and two...
This morning we learnt of the shocking death of a much loved colleague, a long-serving sergeant in the Metropolitan Police
Following the death of the police officer in south London, Commissioner Cressida Dick has issued the following statement. “This morning we learnt of the...
A man who broke into a home armed with a hammer and tied up the elderly occupants while he stole their jewellery has been jailed for 12 and a half years
Benjamin Smith, 30, broke into the home in Hereward Close, Impington, through a ground floor window in the early hours of 14 September. He woke one of the...
Man wanted for Sussex Murder arrested by officers from the Met
Seyed Iman Tabarhosseini, 37 was circulated as Sussex Police as their most wanted over the weekend. Police have said that he been arrested by officers from the...
Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries and search areas of Portobello in relation to Alice Byrne who was last seen on the morning of Saturday, 1 January
Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries and search areas of Portobello in relation to Alice Byrne who was last seen on the morning of Saturday, 1 January...
As the weekend approaches, the Met is appealing for Londoners to continue following Coronavirus regulations in order to save lives and protect the NHS.
When Covid-19 infection rates increased rapidly in London, the Met announced that officers will move more quickly to issuing fines in the event of deliberate...
Cyclist left with fractured skull following collision
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist suffered a fractured skull following a collision with a taxi in Portsmouth. Officers from Hampshire...
Three arrested after double stabbing in Swanscombe
Kent Police were called at 10.36pm on Monday 20 April 2020 to reports of a fight in Swanscombe High Street. Officers and the South East Coast...
CHARITY DOG WALKERS AIM FOR £3,000
Organiser Karen Gittoes who is no stranger to animals herself as she works at Marwell Wildlife says she is aiming to beat the past 3 totals with this year’s...
Fire crews free two trapped in Tower Hamlets collision
Two women were trapped inside a vehicle earlier following a serious collision with another car. London Fire Brigade freed the pair on Mile End Road at the...
Police Rule out Terror after M3 Motorway Closed for 12 Hours
Police have ruled out terror connection following yesterday motorway closure. Hampshire Police released an update with the follow: We are now in a position to...
No arrests after man is stabbed in Wandsworth
#Section60 in place for the borough of Wandsworth until 8.15amon the 08/09/20. Police were called at approx 4.35pm on 07/09 to reports of a man stabbed in...
Man arrested by armed officers in North London after child shooting
Detectives investigating a shooting in Brent in which a child was seriously injured have made an arrest. At around 5am on Friday, 5 June, officers executed...
Join Crime expert Jennifer Rees to explore one of Forensic Psychology’s most troubling topics!
During this talk, you will discover how serial killers are classified. What are the differences between Lust like the BTK (Blind, Torture, Kill) Killer...
London’s 90th murder victim of 2019
The man that was stabbed and murder in Southall has been named as Allan Isichei, 69, he was knifed outside a pub in Southall, at 6:40pm last night –...
Police appeal following Hit and Run in Knaphill Woking
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop collision in Knaphill earlier this evening (19 October). Officers were called to Inkerman Road in...