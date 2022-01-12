A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place

Mohammed Khalil Khan, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for 18 months at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday 11 January 2022.

On the 9th August 2021, Khan boarded a train at Manchester Victoria station heading to Clitheroe . While on the train a member of staff was alerted by a passenger to a man making threats to commit future acts of violence, also making comments about the atrocities of 9/11 and the Taliban.

The member of staff proceeded to follow the passenger to the carriage that Khan was occupying before returning to the front of the train to call 999.

The train stopped at Darwen station where the suspect was met by a team of officers, with passengers being ushered from the train to safety. Khan was then detained where he verbally abused officers and became aggressive. Following a search of a backpack that Khan was in possession of, a knife was found and he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Detective Chief Inspector, Kay Dennison, of Counter Terrorism Policing North West , said: This was a terrifying incident for the passengers to be stuck on a moving train with Khan making such concerning threats.

“His behaviour led to the train station where he was detained being closed off as a precaution, causing widespread disruption and a sense of panic in the local area.