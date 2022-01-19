A burglar who defrauded an elderly man she stole from has been jailed
You may also like
Missing Southampton Student Adam Lindley Found Dead in the New Forest
Officers searching for missing Southampton student have discovered a body. The next of kin of Adam Lindley (23) have been informed. Formal identification...
A man who arranged the rape of an eight-year-old girl has been jailed for eight years
Lance Baynes, a 48-year-old man formerly of Cedar Close in Walsall, was arrested at Sutton Scotney Services on 21 August after travelling 120 miles with the...
UPDATED: A major search after an Audi stolen with young child inside
Police say they are urgently trying to locate a white Audi A3 (registration GK20 AFU) which has apparently been stolen with a young child inside. The car was...
Two east London cannabis factories have been shut down in the past ten days, resulting in the arrest of three people
Officers from the Drugs Focus Desk, part of the Violence Suppression Unit covering Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, executed a warrant at an...
A man who shared extremist material online before travelling abroad to join terrorist group Daesh in Syria has been jailed
Stefan Aristidou, 27 , of no fixed address, was today (Friday, 1 October) sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment at the Old Bailey after admitting to four...
A cannabis cultivation has been found after three men were arrested at the Dartford Crossing
A cannabis cultivation has been found after three men were arrested at the Dartford Crossing. Officers stopped a white van near the crossing at around...
Sixteen year old stab victim critical following Palmers Green stabbing
A 16 year old boy was stabbed in Broomfield Park earlier today He had been airlifted to Hospitial by the London air ambulance . He’s said to be in a...
Police are probing the death of a woman found near a funfair in a Southall Park
At 5.56am on Saturday 17 July police were called to Southall Park, Green Drive to reports of an unresponsive woman. Police and London Ambulance Service...
#Police have confirmed there were six fatalities, including the suspect Jake Davison in Plymouth gun rampage
Police were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10pm today [Thursday 12 August]. Officers and...
Manhunt continues for Durham Rapist Matthew Ford who been on the run for a year
Police need your help to locate him in connection with a report of rape. Ford, 39, who is from the Wingate area of Durham, following a report in Washington...
Three men have been charged following reports that two cash machines in Thanet had been tampered with
Three men have been charged following reports that two cash machines in Thanet had been tampered with. Kent Police officers were called to the cash point at...
Red Funnel Travel Advise over the Isle of Wight Festival period
Red Funnel has issued travel advice for those travelling to and from the Isle of Wight during the Festival period (20th-25th June). Thousands of people are...
Two Held after Hilsea Rape
A man is being held in police custody following the reported rape of a 21-year-old woman in London Road at at approximately 1am on Sunday morning. The incident...
Witnesses are being sought to a collision in Thanet where a man was fatally injured
A 93-year-old man was riding a bicycle from Orchard Lane and turned onto the A28 Canterbury Road in St Nicholas-at-Wade, where he was involved in a...
Southampton robber jailed for four years and nine months
A man who robbed a 17-year-old boy in Southampton has been jailed for four years and nine months. Suraj Singh Bhakar, aged 36, of Derby Road, Southampton was...
Two kids in a stolen car somehow managed to run off after mounting the kerb
West Drayton Road near Merriman’s Corner. Two kids in a stolen car somehow managed to run off after mounting the kerb. They very nearly hit a woman out walking...
Two arrested after altercation involving a knife in Lakeside Shopping Centre
Officers have arrested two people on suspicion of a being in possession of blade after an altercation in Lakeside Shopping Centre this evening. Police were...
Man stabbed in North London
Police have sealed off part of a road near Offord Close and Northumberland Park Road after a person has been stabbed. Unconfirmed reports are the man has been...
Lorry In Collision on M27/M3 Interchange in Hampshire
There has been a collision on the M3 Junction 13 northbound involving a lorry and an other vehicle this morning. It has left two lanes of the carriage way...
Appeal after police officers hit with beer bottle in Brighton after England game
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two officers were assaulted in Brighton on Wednesday 7 July at about 11.45pm. The pair had responded...
Three men jailed for more than 10 years and £2.25million of Drugs off the Street
Three men have been jailed for more than 10 years combined at Southampton Crown Court today following an operation carried out by Hampshire Constabulary’s...
Three prolific drug dealers who ran the ‘Ghost’ county line in Surrey were put behind bars after being sentenced at Guildford Crown Court
Abdi Muhamed, 36, Nicola Shine, 41, and Younus Tayyib, 27, were sentenced to a total of 14 years and two months between them for conspiracy to supply class A...
Joey Essex Southampton
REALITY TV star Joey Essex star was in Southampton this afternoon – and hundreds of people turned out to greet him. Some had queue since 10am this...
Shane Mays jailed for life with minimum of 25 years following the murder of Louise Smith
A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years for the murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith from Leigh Park. Louise, who had been described as ‘smiley...