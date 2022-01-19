A burglar who defrauded an elderly man she stole from has been jailed

Michelle Jewell, 42, of no fixed abode, entered a flat on Clarence Road, Gosport, on 1 December 2021, where she stole two wallets belonging to a man in his 80s.

Bank cards from these wallets were then used by Jewell to purchase goods at local shops.

Following an investigation led by the Operation Hawk team, Jewell was arrested and charged with burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

She admitted the offences at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday 13 January this year.

Appearing at the same court today (Tuesday 18 January), she was jailed for 29 months.

DC Hannah Mosely, of the Operation Hawk team, said: “Jewell took advantage of an elderly man by striking up a conversation with him in the street before following him home and inviting herself into his flat.

“She knew exactly what her intentions were from the outset, and I am pleased that she has been brought to justice so swiftly.

Burglary is an awful crime which leaves people feeling vulnerable and unsettled in their own home – a place where they should always feel safe.

“We encourage people to keep reporting any suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood to us so we can target areas affected, and prevent offending from happening.”