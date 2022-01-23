An Eastbourne man who sexually abused and neglected five young children over several years has now been given prison sentences totalling 27 years

Kevin Long, now 65 and of Binsted Close, Eastbourne, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 13 January, having been found guilty after an eight-day trial on 22 counts, including rape, sexual assault and child neglect.

The court heard that between 15 and 20 years ago Long took advantage of his access to the five children, three girls and two boys, all aged between six and 15 years at the time, at different addresses where he was previously living in Eastbourne, and subjected the the girls to a regular series of sexual offences, and treated the boys with cruelty.

Only when one of the victims disclosed for the first time in 2018 the full details of what had happened to her and others in the early 2000’s were police able to carry out a full investigation, uncovering the dreadful reality of the way in which they were all treated.

Detective Sergeant David Gibbs, of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “Long was a systematic offender against vulnerable young children, using his access to them for his own heartless gratification.

“We admire the readiness of these victims, each of whom experienced real emotional as well physical trauma, to give evidence. This, together with evidence we put together, with great assistance from PC Joanne Fox who worked closely to support the victims, Simon Milloy in our Witness Care team, and John Cousins from our Statement Taking team, was clearly a major factor in the outcome of the case.

“Although Long pleaded not guilty to all charges, such was the strength of the evidence that the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all 22 counts barely two hours after retiring.”

“If you, or anyone you know, is subjected to abuse of this kind, do not suffer in silence. Please contact us at any time, on 101 or online and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”