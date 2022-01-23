Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing incident in the Selfridges store in Oxford Street, W1.

Police were called at 6.25pm on Friday, 21 January, to a fight inside the store. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. Both were later discharged from the hospital.

One of these two men was arrested, along with a third man, also in his 20s. These two men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives from the Met’s Central West CID are investigating. Selfridges are fully supporting the investigation.

Any witnesses and anyone with information that may assist are asked to call 101 ref CAD 5667/21jan. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.