Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues and found the 59 year-old man suffering head injuries and stab wounds he died at the scene

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Coulsdon.

Police were called at 9.27pms on Friday, 16 October, to a man seriously assaulted inside a flat off Reddown Road, Coulsdon.

Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues and found the 59 year-old man suffering head injuries and stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10pm,.

The man’s next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Police officers responding to the incident arrested a man, aged in his 30s, near to the scene on suspicion of murder. The man complained of feeling unwell and has been taken to hospital.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police or anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4005. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.