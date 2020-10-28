Police have charged a man with the murder of Stephen Chapman

A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man in Rochester.

Kent Police attended a property in Delce Road during the morning of Sunday 25 October 2020, where the body of Stephen Chapman was found.

Following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, one charge of murder was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, against 18-year-old George Knights, of Delce Road, Rochester.

Mr Knights remains in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28 October.

A 19-year-old man who was arrested during the investigation on suspicion of drug related offences has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until 17 November.