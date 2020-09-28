The collision happened on Flisteridge Road involving a motorcyclist collided with a tractor.

A man has died in hospital after a serious road traffic collision in Upper Minety ten days ago.

The collision happened on Flisteridge Road at around 4.45pm on Friday 18 September when a motorcyclist collided with a tractor.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Sadly, he died of his injuries on Saturday (26/09).

His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to call Wiltshire Police’s collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference 54200094260.