Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery on St Mary’s Road, Portsmouth.

The incident happened between 10.10pm and 10.25pm on Saturday (26 September).

The victim, a 28-year-old woman from Portsmouth, was walking along the road when an unknown man rode past on a bicycle and tried to grab her handbag.

There was a struggle and the suspect made off towards Clarkes Road empty handed, the woman received minor injuries as a result.

The man has been described as Asian, between 20-years-old and 35-years-old, around 6ft tall and of slim build, with dark brown hair.

He was wearing a dark coloured puffa jacket with a hood, dark coloured trousers, and a dark baseball cap. He was riding a silver bicycle.

Officers investigating have made a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help.

Did you see someone matching this description? Perhaps you saw a man on a silver bicycle acting suspiciously?

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or might be able to help us identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44200374533.