CASH CRACKDOWN Derbyshire Police Crack Down on Fake Cash Spree

  • Updated: 09:12
  • , 4 February 2026

Derbyshire Police have stepped up their fight against counterfeit money after arresting three men linked to a flood of fake banknotes across the county.

Three Men Nabbed Over Fake Notes

On 15 January, two men aged 33 and 34 were caught after bogus notes were spent in a Derby shop. The very next day, a 28-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested following a tip-off about fake cash being peddled online.

All three suspects are now out on bail while investigations race on.

How to Spot a Fake: Police Warn Shops and Shoppers

Detective Constable Hardip Singh Shergill from the Fraud Investigation Unit revealed that most counterfeit notes are slipping through at small shops and online marketplaces.

“Some fakes even have silver foil labels stamped ‘Prop Money’, while others lack vital security features like braille marks and raised print,” he warned.

Stay Sharp – Don’t Get Stung

Police confirmed fake notes of all denominations are in circulation. They’re urging everyone to follow the Bank of England’s official guidance to spot dodgy money and avoid losing cash.

