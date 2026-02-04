Kent Police have issued a computer-generated image following a sexual assault reported in Sittingbourne. The victim was followed and assaulted while walking along William Street at around 3.30pm on Monday 22 December 2025.

Man Followed and Groped in Broad Daylight

The suspect allegedly made a lewd comment before touching the victim inappropriately over his clothes. When confronted, the man fled towards the High Street.

Police Seek Public Help to Identify Suspect

Officers reviewed CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses. The e-fit shows a man around 5ft 5in tall, speaking broken English. He was wearing a black bomber jacket and jeans at the time.

Anyone recognising the man or with information or CCTV footage is urged to call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/218884/25.

You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.