Police rushed to Camberwell Road at 2:39am today after reports of a fight broke out at a local club. The incident sparked chaos and led to multiple arrests.

Five Injured and Arrested

Five people were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service before being rushed to the hospital. All five were arrested and remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Road Closures and Bus Diversions Hit the Area

A crime scene has been set up, with the A215 southbound closed from Bowyer Place to Camberwell New Road at Camberwell Green. The 14 bus route is also on diversion, causing disruption for morning commuters.

Police Appeal for Witnesses