Police sealed off the Library of Birmingham and Centenary Square this afternoon amid a major emergency response.

Rescue Ramps Up at 1.30pm

West Midlands Police scrambled several marked cars, ambulances, and a fire truck to the scene. Officers manned the cordon from around 1.30pm, keeping curious onlookers at bay.

Welfare Concern Sparks Alarm

The drama was sparked by urgent reports about the welfare of a man at the library.

“We are currently at Centenary Square following concerns for the welfare of a man,” a West Midlands Police spokesman confirmed. “A cordon remains in place but nearby roads are not affected.”

An ambulance service spokesperson added: