Four men hailing from Bromley and Greenwich have been charged with aggravated burglary following an incident in South Gloucestershire, approximately 110 miles away from southeast London.

Authorities were alerted after a group of individuals forcibly entered a residential property on Stanshawes Drive in Yate during the early hours of February 29. Concerned residents reported the presence of multiple individuals possibly armed with weapons.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the perpetrators had absconded with various household items from the premises. Swift action led to the apprehension of five suspects just over an hour after the initial call for assistance.

Charged with aggravated burglary are:

Anthony Docherty, 38, of Red Hill, Bromley. Daniel Gray, 32, of Bark Hart Road, Bromley. Adrian Kupperblatt, 62, of Meadowside, Greenwich. Michael Peters, 32, of Eltham Green Road, Greenwich.

In addition, Santiago Pablo, 31, residing at Cater Drive, Yate, faces charges of aggravated burglary and one attempted aggravated burglary, the latter relating to an incident on January 30.

All five individuals appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court on March 2, where they were remanded in custody. They are scheduled to appear at Bristol Crown Court on April 8 for further proceedings.

Authorities have taken safeguarding measures to ensure the safety of residents residing at the affected address.

As the investigation progresses, law enforcement agencies remain committed to upholding public safety and holding individuals accountable for criminal activities.