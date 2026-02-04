Watch Live

VILE PREDATOR Gillingham Predator Jailed for Coercing Teen into Sending Indecent Images

  • Updated: 12:47
  • , 4 February 2026

 

A vile sex offender from Gillingham has been locked up for five years after forcing an underage girl to send him explicit photos.

Offender Caught with Internet Phone Despite Ban

Tobias Dadswell, 21, was visited by police at his May Road home on 16 June 2025. Officers suspected he breached a Sexual Risk Order by possessing an internet-enabled phone – strictly forbidden under his terms.

Dadswell handed over the phone and was immediately arrested.

Horrific Online Crimes Revealed

Investigators found Dadswell had used the device to contact people selling indecent images of children. He messaged profiles posing as teen girls, trying to meet up in exchange for money after lewd conversations.

Police also uncovered chilling messages to a teenage girl he didn’t know on a video social platform. He threatened to spread lies about her online unless she sent indecent pictures – which she sadly did.

Judge Slams Persistent Predator

Dadswell was charged with 17 offences, including causing a child to engage in sexual activity, breaching his Sexual Risk Order, and making indecent images of children. He admitted 11 counts and was remanded in custody.

On Monday 19 January at Maidstone Crown Court, he was sentenced to five years behind bars and will face a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on release.

“Dadswell’s offending despite his order shows him to be a persistent danger to children,” said PC Areolito Gashi. “His cruel actions have caused serious harm to a young person. This case is a stark reminder to stay alert and vigilant online.”

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 08.32.29
PAYBACK Drug Dealer Slapped with £400k Payback or Jail Threat
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 04.04.53
CRIME SPREE Two Men Jailed for Cheshire Burglary Spree – Footballer’s Home Targeted
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 09.14.27
ARSON PROBE Overnight Garage Blaze Torches Dozens of Vehicles in Sheffield
a21-hastings-road-closed-following-serious-collision-and-fallen-tree-6xYT7m
SERIOUS COLLISION M11 closed southbound in Essex after overturned vehicle collision

Must READ

SAVAGE ATTACK Brutal Abuser Locked Up After Horror Attacks on Sheppey Woman
TEEN MURDER PROBE ARREST Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed Near De Montfort University, Leicester
SINGLE STAB WOUND Two men charged with 2024 Haringey murder
TRIPLE STABBING Triple Stabbing Sparks Major Road Chaos in Leicester De Montfort University
CASH CRACKDOWN Derbyshire Police Crack Down on Fake Cash Spree
SENT TO NORFOLK Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Quits £30m Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Allegations
POLICE PLEA Have You Seen Missing David Jenkins?
TRAVEL WARNING Do Not Travel Alert: Chaos Hits Southern, Thameslink & Gatwick Express Trains
SHUTDOWN Four Nabbed and £750k Worth of Gear Seized in Massive IPTV Piracy Crackdown
ON THE CARDS Supermax-Style Units: The UK’s Bold Move to Tackle Violent Prisoners

More For You

FATAL CRASH Tragic Motorbike Crash in Louth Claims Rider’s Life
KILLER MANHUNT Police Dig Deep in Murder Hunt for Missing Man Andrzej Mucha
TypeScript Development: Why Teams Choose TS for Modern Web Apps
Over 1,000 Migrants Arrive in Dover via Small Boats This Week
THROUGH THE ROOF Kent’s Asylum Seeker Bill Shoots Up – Now Highest in UK

More From UK News in Pictures

CAUGHT BY TECH Child Sex Offender Nabbed by Live Facial Recognition in Hackney
MIGRANT CRISIS FIRST PICTURE:Tragic Metro Murder: Man Pushes Woman in Front of Train in Hamburg
EMERGENCY ON FINALS British Airways Aircraft Declares Emergency Over Copenhagen
GUILTY PLEA Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Woman Found Dead in Nottingham Home
HORRIFIC ATTACK Brave Woman’s Nightmare Ends as Attacker Gets 6½ Years
DRUGS STASH Doncaster Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed with £40k Stash
RICE BOWL Cardiff man jailed after bizarre ‘rice bowl’ drug phone excuse
MAN ON THE RUN WANTED: Cristiano Brown – Firearms and Drug Offences
MCBUSTED Brazen Daytime Drug Dealer Busted in Cambridge
PERVERTING THE COURSE Former Bracknell Mayor on Trial for Helping Son Hide Rape Evidence

BREAKING

AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY Jet2 Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight, Emergency Declared Over UK
GRUESOME ATTACK Thug Choked Woman in Shocking Dorchester Attack – Now Behind Bars
SLAMMED Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Ellesmere Port
NO ROMANCE Ex-Prison Officer Jailed for Romance with Inmate
CHEEKY DEALER Hitchin Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Hatfield County Lines Role
PUB BRAWL Two Men Sentenced Over Tragic Death of Teenager Liam Derrett

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

POLICE REOPEN CASE Police to Review Shocking New Claim Linking Prince Andrew to Epstein
HOSPITIAL BLAZE Southampton General Hospital Fire Blamed on Electrical Fault
HORROR CRASH Two Dead After Light Aircraft Crashes Near Hollingworth Lake
UNI LOCKDOWN Leicester University Locked Down: Major Police Operation Underway