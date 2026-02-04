A vile sex offender from Gillingham has been locked up for five years after forcing an underage girl to send him explicit photos.

Offender Caught with Internet Phone Despite Ban

Tobias Dadswell, 21, was visited by police at his May Road home on 16 June 2025. Officers suspected he breached a Sexual Risk Order by possessing an internet-enabled phone – strictly forbidden under his terms.

Dadswell handed over the phone and was immediately arrested.

Horrific Online Crimes Revealed

Investigators found Dadswell had used the device to contact people selling indecent images of children. He messaged profiles posing as teen girls, trying to meet up in exchange for money after lewd conversations.

Police also uncovered chilling messages to a teenage girl he didn’t know on a video social platform. He threatened to spread lies about her online unless she sent indecent pictures – which she sadly did.

Judge Slams Persistent Predator

Dadswell was charged with 17 offences, including causing a child to engage in sexual activity, breaching his Sexual Risk Order, and making indecent images of children. He admitted 11 counts and was remanded in custody.

On Monday 19 January at Maidstone Crown Court, he was sentenced to five years behind bars and will face a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on release.