COMMUNITY JOINS FORCES Grimsby Central Library Set for Comeback After Community Backing

  • Updated: 12:54
  • , 4 February 2026

The future of Grimsby Central Library took a huge leap forward as councillors unanimously agreed to work with the community to bring the iconic building back into action. The library has been shut since March 2025, but a fresh plan aims to revive it at the heart of the town.

Community and Council Join Forces

The Library Select Committee met on Monday, 2 February, and approved a proposal by Labour Group Leader Councillor Emma Clough, seconded by Councillor Robson Augusta. The plan kicks off with a workshop to gather council officers, local politicians, and residents to brainstorm ideas for reopening the library.

A packed meeting saw passionate speakers from the community making a strong case for the library’s restoration.

Campaigners Demand Library Reopens ‘For the People’

“The Grimsby Central Library must be restored, reopened, and returned to the people,” said Angela Greenfield, representing thousands of residents and the Civic Society. “This is a building woven into the lives of generations.”

Angela revealed how the campaign, initially targeting 500 signatures, exploded to nearly 5,000 – proof of local passion. “You cannot quantify a library in terms of money. It’s for everyone, regardless of background or preference.”

She also blasted the council’s slow progress: “We’ve been closed for almost a year and are still only at the start of the process. Why the delay?”

Heritage and Architecture Highlighted

Kerry Henderson detailed the library’s rich history, from founder Mr Bannister to the current 1968 building which rose from wartime bombing. She called the library a national architectural gem, comparing it to icons like The Barbican and the National Theatre.

Neil Cartwright from Friends of Grimsby Library revealed local support has surged from 400 to over 1,600 members. He highlighted a key finding from council consultations: 65% want to keep the library in its current home.

“People want more than just books,” Neil said. “They see the library as a civic hub combining archives, exhibitions, meeting spaces, and a café. It’s a place for all generations to learn, meet, and explore local history.”

He urged the council to team up with community groups to unlock external funding – from heritage to regeneration pots – preventing the council from footing the entire bill.

Economic Benefits and a Call for Action

Local councillor and resident Henderson, an expert in multimillion-pound project business cases, warned: “There’s too much focus on costs and not enough on value.” He cited University of East Anglia research stating UK libraries generate £3.6 billion yearly. For Grimsby alone, that’s £9.9 million in economic value annually.

“Our Central Library is key to town centre regeneration and attracting funding,” he stressed.

A Labour Group spokesperson summed up the meeting: “The passion and pride from locals was impossible to ignore. This is about more than a building – it’s a shared community space. We must keep working together.”

