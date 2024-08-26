A major incident has been declared after a massive fire engulfed a cladded building in Dagenham, East London, during the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday. The blaze, which broke out shortly after 3 a.m., has prompted a significant emergency response, involving 125 firefighters, 20 fire appliances, and several specialist units from across London.

major incident declared following fire in cladded building in dagenham, east london

The fire, believed to have been accelerated by flammable cladding on the exterior of the building, quickly spread through the structure, creating a dangerous and rapidly escalating situation. Initial reports indicate that multiple people may be trapped inside, leading firefighters to engage in high-risk rescue operations.

Fire crews in full breathing apparatus were deployed into the burning building, battling both flames and the complex layout of the structure as they worked to evacuate residents.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigators are on-site to assess the origins of the blaze. However, the presence of cladding has raised concerns over the building’s safety and how it contributed to the fire’s intensity.

Road closures have been enforced by the Metropolitan Police around the affected area, and drivers are being urged to avoid Dagenham as emergency services continue their efforts. The situation is ongoing, with the fire yet to be fully contained, and authorities are advising the public to stay clear of the scene.

Details on potential casualties remain unclear as rescue efforts continue. Further updates are expected as emergency services work to bring the situation under control and assess the full impact of the incident.