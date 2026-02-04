Just before 11pm on Monday, February 2, police, the London Ambulance Service, and Air Ambulance rushed to Staverton Road, Willesden after reports of a violent attack.

A man in his 40s suffered significant head injuries and was rushed to hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are now confirmed as non-life-threatening and non-life-changing.

Police Hunt Witnesses as No Arrests Made Yet

So far, no arrests have been made and officers are continuing their investigation.

If you saw anything, call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 8290/02FEB. If you want to stay anonymous, ring charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.