Norwood Junction station in Croydon was closed this morning following a tragic incident resulting in the death of a person. British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed that they were called to the station at approximately 7:30 am after reports of a medical emergency.

Despite the swift response of officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, the individual involved tragically passed away. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Eyewitnesses reported a significant presence of police and paramedics at the scene, particularly on Platform 1 of the station. Passengers and trains were redirected to other platforms before the station was closed entirely.

A spokesperson for the BTP stated, “Officers were called to Norwood Junction station at around 7.30 am this morning following reports of a person suffering a medical emergency. Paramedics also attended but despite their best efforts the person sadly died.”

The closure of Norwood Junction station caused disruptions to train services, with passengers advised to seek alternative routes. However, National Rail later confirmed that train services had resumed normal operation.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of swift emergency response. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.