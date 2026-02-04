Watch Live

KILLER MANHUNT Police Dig Deep in Murder Hunt for Missing Man Andrzej Mucha

  • Updated: 01:38
  • , 4 February 2026

Thames Valley Police are on the case, conducting fresh searches linked to the 2021 murder of Andrzej Mucha in Slough.

From Missing Person to Murder Probe

Andrzej, 57, vanished late last year. He was last heard from on 29 November 2021 and reported missing on 30 December. What started as a missing person search quickly escalated into a full-blown murder investigation.

Searches Underway at Stoke Poges Field

Detective Superintendent Andy Howard said: “The force is currently carrying out searches in a field on Grays Park Road, Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, and we are likely to be at that location for a number of days.”

He added, “I would like to thank the community for their support and understanding while we are in the area carrying out these searches in connection with the investigation into the murder of Andrzej Mucha in Slough in 2021.”

Family Kept in the Loop

Police confirm Andrzej’s family are being regularly updated as the investigation and searches continue.

