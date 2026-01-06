RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham

The RSPCA pulled off a daring two-hour rescue after spotting a helpless Canada goose stuck on a frozen lake in Birmingham.

Trapped Goose Found with Splayed Wings Unable to Move

The bird was discovered unable to use its legs and trapped with splayed wings. Rescuers hammered through thick ice to reach the distressed goose, battling freezing conditions to save the day.

Two Hours of Intense Effort to Break Through Ice

RSPCA Animal Rescue Cara shared: “Another day, another rescue!” The team worked tirelessly for two hours to smash open the icy barrier and free the goose, showing real dedication to animal welfare.

Thanks to their brave efforts, the goose was finally freed and given a chance to recover from its ordeal.