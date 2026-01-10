Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins

police/" title="Sussex Police" rel="nofollow">Sussex Police are on the case after a spate of vehicle break-ins rocked Ticehurst on the night of 30 December 2025. Thieves targeted three vans, rifling through them and making off with valuable tools.

Thieves Caught on Camera

One of the break-ins happened on Church Street, where CCTV caught two men breaking into a van. Other offences occurred in a public car park behind a local pub, with one more vehicle hit by an attempted theft.

Police Plea for Witnesses

Officers are urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from around 11pm that night to step forward. “Any information, no matter how small, could be vital,” said an Inspector.

If you can help, contact Sussex Police on 101 or email https://orlo.uk/mZ1pX. Quote reference 47260001351.