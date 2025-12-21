Teen Held Over Woman’s Death in Oldbury

A 19-year-old lad has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Oldbury.

Tragic Discovery in Barncroft Road

West Midlands Police rushed to a house on Barncroft Road in the early hours of 21 December. They found a woman unresponsive, and sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fast-Moving Murder Probe Underway

Chief Inspector Imran Mirza of Sandwell Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this awful time who are being supported by specialist officers.”

He added: “This is a fast-moving investigation, and we have one person in custody for questioning.”

Police are reviewing CCTV footage, carrying out door-to-door inquiries, and examining forensic evidence. Extra officers are patrolling the area to reassure local residents.

Police Appeal for Information

Anyone with info should call 101, quoting log 400 of 21 December. Alternatively, you can pass tips anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.