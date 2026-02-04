Young Beauty Queen’s Fatal Accident

Eleisha Skinner, 21, a beloved beauty queen and student at Buckinghamshire New University, was tragically crushed to death by her own car while unloading outside her student accommodation in High Wycombe.

The horror unfolded when the parked vehicle suddenly rolled towards her, pinning Eleisha against a wall. Her housemates rushed to the scene and managed to free her before she was rushed to John Radcliffe Hospital.

Desperate Fight for Life Ends in Sorrow

Despite the quick response from emergency services, Eleisha sadly died three days later on January 8. A post-mortem revealed the cause of death as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxia compression.

Senior coroner Crispin Butler has adjourned the inquest until June 23 for a full investigation.

Tributes Flood In for ‘Precious’ Miss Faversham 2022

Tributes have poured in for Eleisha, who was crowned Miss Faversham in 2022. Her family described her as their “beautiful daughter” and praised the emergency responders, especially the air ambulance doctor.

“Our beautiful daughter Eleisha was in a tragic accident at the young age of 21 years. With the amazing response of the emergency services, we were able to spend her last few days with her. The air ambulance doctor was fantastic. We would like to raise funds in Eleisha’s name to support this charity so they can continue the amazing work that they do.”

Her parents have launched a GoFundMe to support the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The Faversham Carnival Club stated: