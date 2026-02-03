A provisional murder trial date has been scheduled for Samara Glover, the 27-year-old woman accused of killing toddler Jayla-Jean McLaren on the Isle of Wight.

Trial Date Fixed at Portsmouth Crown Court

Glover appeared before Judge Bowes KC at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, confirming only her name and date of birth.

The Newport resident faces charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. No bail was requested, and she remains in custody.

Toddler Jayla-Jean’s Tragic Death

On Friday, 1st August last year, the child was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital with severe injuries. She was then airlifted to Southampton General Hospital for specialist care.

Despite intensive efforts, Jayla-Jean sadly died on Sunday, 3rd August, from critical head injuries. Her death shocked the local community and sparked widespread grief.

Next Steps in the Case