Girl, 16, dies after crash in Staffordshire as teenage boy arrested

A 16-year-old girl has died following a single-vehicle crash in south Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called to Kidderminster Road in Ashwood at around 11.10pm on Thursday, October 15, following reports of a collision involving a Peugeot.

The girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 17-year-old boy from Dudley has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was also taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 957 of October 15, or email the force’s collision investigation unit at [email protected].

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.