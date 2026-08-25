Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE Man, 21, fighting for life after double stabbing in Northolt as two arrested

Man, 21, fighting for life after double stabbing in Northolt as two arrested

A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital following a double stabbing in Northolt which sparked a major emergency response, including an air ambulance.

Police and paramedics were called to Yeading Lane Estate shortly before 7.30pm on Monday, August 24, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers found two men, aged 21 and 26, suffering from stab injuries.

The 21-year-old was rushed to a major trauma centre, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The second man, aged 26, was also taken to a major trauma centre. Police have confirmed his injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Man and teenage boy arrested

A 51-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Both remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

The Metropolitan Police believe a number of people were injured during an altercation, and a crime scene remains in place around the Yeading Lane Estate while officers gather evidence and speak with witnesses.

Four people treated by paramedics

The London Ambulance Service said it was called at 7.24pm.

A significant response was deployed, including ambulance crews, incident response officers, the Tactical Response Unit and an advanced paramedic.

London’s Air Ambulance also dispatched a trauma team by road and helicopter, with the aircraft landing nearby on Radcliffe Way.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We treated four patients at the scene and took two patients to a major trauma centre and two patients with minor injuries were discharged at scene.”

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information which could assist officers is urged to contact police.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Wiltshire Police officer honoured for bravery after using bare hands to save woman on fire

WOMAN ON FIRE Wiltshire Police officer honoured for bravery after using bare hands to save woman on fire

UK News
M1 northbound closed between Nottingham and Mansfield as emergency services respond

DELAYS EXPECTED M1 northbound closed between Nottingham and Mansfield as emergency services respond

UK News
Mountain fires reignite in Rhondda as crews battle to protect nearby farm

MAJOR FLAREUP Mountain fires reignite in Rhondda as crews battle to protect nearby farm

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old Josh from Royal Wootton Bassett

FIND HIM Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old Josh from Royal Wootton Bassett

Missing Persons, UK News
Three rescued after dinghy capsizes off Isle of Wight

TRIO RESCUED Three rescued after dinghy capsizes off Isle of Wight

UK News
Two Blackburn women arrested after child found critically injured in Rochdale

CHILD CRUELTY Two Blackburn women arrested after child found critically injured in Rochdale

Crime, UK News
Wife pays heartbreaking tribute to PC Matthew Blades after fatal A66 collision

FOREVER LOVED Wife pays heartbreaking tribute to PC Matthew Blades after fatal A66 collision

UK News
Road closed after motorcycle incident in Keighley

AIRLIFTED Road closed after motorcycle incident in Keighley

Travel News, UK News
Police drop case against man accused of leaking asylum seeker addresses

CASE DROPPED Police drop case against man accused of leaking asylum seeker addresses

UK News
Two men re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after soldier found dead in River Tyne

RIVER DEATH PROBE Two men re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after soldier found dead in River Tyne

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Family pay heartfelt tribute to Liam Potts after his death

FAMILY PAYS TRIBUTE Family pay heartfelt tribute to Liam Potts after his death

UK News
Social media platforms urged to remove ‘dangerous driving’ videos after seven killed in A66 crash

TIKTOKER Social media platforms urged to remove ‘dangerous driving’ videos after seven killed in A66 crash

UK News
Race Across The World star Jo Gardiner dies aged 61, a year after tragic death of son Sam

CANCER BATTLE Race Across The World star Jo Gardiner dies aged 61, a year after tragic death of son Sam

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Four treated after reported stabbing on Yeading Lane Estate in Northolt

TRIPLE STABBING Four treated after reported stabbing on Yeading Lane Estate in Northolt

Crime, UK News
Man charged with manslaughter after 75-year-old woman dies following Finsbury Park burglary

MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE Man charged with manslaughter after 75-year-old woman dies following Finsbury Park burglary

Crime, UK News
Urgent search for missing woman last seen in Devizes

POLICE SEARCH Urgent search for missing woman last seen in Devizes

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tributes paid to 14-year-old ‘Lexie’ after fatal M20 collision near Aylesford

TRAGIC END Tributes paid to 14-year-old ‘Lexie’ after fatal M20 collision near Aylesford

UK News
Thousands raised for family of 14-year-old Beau Croucher after fatal Portsmouth bus collision

GO FUND ME Thousands raised for family of 14-year-old Beau Croucher after fatal Portsmouth bus collision

UK News
Man accused of stabbing partner around 70 times before attacking her daughter appears at Old Bailey

HORROR ATTACK Man accused of stabbing partner around 70 times before attacking her daughter appears at Old Bailey

Crime, UK News
Watch Live