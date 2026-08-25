Man, 21, fighting for life after double stabbing in Northolt as two arrested

A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital following a double stabbing in Northolt which sparked a major emergency response, including an air ambulance.

Police and paramedics were called to Yeading Lane Estate shortly before 7.30pm on Monday, August 24, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers found two men, aged 21 and 26, suffering from stab injuries.

The 21-year-old was rushed to a major trauma centre, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The second man, aged 26, was also taken to a major trauma centre. Police have confirmed his injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Man and teenage boy arrested

A 51-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Both remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

The Metropolitan Police believe a number of people were injured during an altercation, and a crime scene remains in place around the Yeading Lane Estate while officers gather evidence and speak with witnesses.

Four people treated by paramedics

The London Ambulance Service said it was called at 7.24pm.

A significant response was deployed, including ambulance crews, incident response officers, the Tactical Response Unit and an advanced paramedic.

London’s Air Ambulance also dispatched a trauma team by road and helicopter, with the aircraft landing nearby on Radcliffe Way.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We treated four patients at the scene and took two patients to a major trauma centre and two patients with minor injuries were discharged at scene.”

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information which could assist officers is urged to contact police.