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TRAFFIC CHAOS Major emergency response after two-vehicle crash near Frimley Park Hospital

Major emergency response after two-vehicle crash near Frimley Park Hospital

Emergency services descended on Frimley this morning following a two-vehicle crash which forced the closure of a major road near Frimley Park Hospital.

Police and firefighters were called to Chobham Road shortly before 7am today, Tuesday, August 25, following reports of a serious collision involving two vehicles. Multiple police vehicles and fire crews were seen at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions between the A325 Portsmouth Road and Bicknell Road, close to Frimley Park Hospital, while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The collision was reported around the junction with Sycamore Drive, near the Texaco garage, with the emergency response causing disruption around the hospital and surrounding roads.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix reported slow traffic while Chobham Road remained shut, describing the incident as being opposite Frimley Park Hospital.

There has not yet been confirmation of whether anyone was injured in the collision.

Road reopens following emergency response

The eastbound carriageway began reopening shortly after 9.30am, with the westbound side remaining closed temporarily.

By 9.41am, Chobham Road had fully reopened in both directions following the earlier emergency response.

Further details about the circumstances of the collision and any injuries are awaited from the emergency services.

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