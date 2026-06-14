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DNA NEGATIVE Ben Needham DNA Test Rules Out US Man After 35 Years Missing

Ben Needham DNA Test Rules Out US Man After 35 Years Missing

Ben Needham’s mother Kerry has confirmed new DNA testing in the United States has ruled out a man who contacted her claiming to be her missing son. Ben disappeared on 24 July 1991 after moving with Kerry to the Greek island of Kos. With the 35th anniversary of his disappearance approaching, the family continues its search for answers with support from Greek and UK police.

DNA Test Disappoints Family

In a statement on her Help Find Ben Needham Facebook group, Kerry said: “Today we received confirmation that the latest DNA testing conducted in the United States has returned a negative result. While it is disappointing to rule out another potential lead, we remain determined in our search for Ben and will continue to follow every credible avenue available to us.” She emphasised the family’s undying hope despite decades without closure.

Historic Documents Offer New Hope

Earlier this month, Kerry revealed progress in accessing a previously forgotten set of documents, which she believes may hold crucial information. Describing it as her “last chance” to understand what happened, Kerry has enlisted a private Greek investigation firm to review case files held by Kos police—files she has pursued since 2016.

Investigation Faces Challenges

The investigation remains hampered by difficulties, including restrictions preventing UK police from interviewing Greek officers involved in early stages of the case. Kerry has also highlighted the urgency of re-interviewing key witnesses, one now residing in the US, before their memories and knowledge are lost to time.

Public Support Vital

The private investigators estimate needing around 20,000 euros for their work, with Kerry raising funds via GoFundMe. “The support of the public is now more important than ever,” she said. “Our campaign helps us pursue new leads, obtain expert assistance, and keep Ben’s case in the public eye.” She urged anyone with relevant information, however small, to come forward.

Ongoing Search For Answers

Kerry remains convinced Ben may have been abducted and illegally trafficked, a line of inquiry never fully ruled out. “Ben remains in our hearts every single day, and we will never stop searching for answers,” she added, underscoring the family’s relentless determination nearly 35 years after Ben vanished.

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