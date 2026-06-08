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LIFE CHANGING Bishopstoke Man Jailed Eight Years for Brutal Assault Causing Life-Changing Injuries

Bishopstoke Man Jailed Eight Years for Brutal Assault Causing Life-Changing Injuries

A 45-year-old man from Bishopstoke has been jailed for eight years after being convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in an attack that left his victim with serious, life-altering injuries. Warren Stephen Gawthorpe, of Fox Close, was found guilty at Winchester Crown Court following a six-day trial that concluded on 12 February. He was sentenced on 3 June during a hearing he attended via video link from prison.

Violent Attack At Home

The assault happened on 12 April 2025 at Gawthorpe’s residence. The victim, a man in his 30s, was pushed down a flight of stairs and then punched and kicked, resulting in a broken eye socket and lasting physical injuries.

Disruptive Sentencing Hearing

During the sentencing, Gawthorpe repeatedly interrupted proceedings and eventually left the room where the video link was being conducted, forcing the court to continue in his absence.

Restraining Order And Licence

In addition to his prison term, Gawthorpe faces a four-year licence period after release and an indefinite restraining order barring any contact with the victim and a witness.

Police Praise Victim And Witness

Detective Constable Merriman from the Criminal Investigation Department said: “This was an extremely serious incident, in which the victim suffered serious, life-changing injuries. I am relieved for him, as he continues to recover from those injuries, that justice has now been served. Gawthorpe is now behind bars and can no longer harm anyone else.” The detective also thanked the victim for his courage and a witness who promptly reported the incident to the police.

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