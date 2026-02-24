On 18th February 2026, Caleb Anudu, 38, faced justice at Uxbridge Magistrates Court. The courtroom drama ended with Anudu handed 60 hours of community service, his driving licence hit with six points, a hefty £600 fine, £400 legal costs, £240 surcharge, plus £300 compensation.

Airport Antics Land Man in Hot Water

The charges stem from events on 11th June 2025 at Heathrow’s Terminal 2. Anudu was found guilty of assaulting a police officer, breaching a court prohibition order, driving without insurance, and soliciting someone to hire a vehicle for passenger transport. He was also caught loitering at the airport without a reasonable cause.

Police Stand Firm Against Airport Disorder

The Metropolitan Police Heathrow team tweeted the news, highlighting the multiple offences linked to the busy airport. Their swift action sends a clear message: disorder and illegal activity won’t be tolerated on UK soil.

Penalty Breakdown

60 hours of community service

6 penalty points on the driving licence

£600 fine

£400 court costs

£240 victim surcharge

£300 compensation to victim

All these penalties come as part of the fallout from Anudu’s shocking behaviour in one of Britain’s busiest airports, ensuring he pays the price for breaking the law and disrupting public order.