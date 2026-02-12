Can You ID This Man? Police Hunt Suspect Over Birmingham Sexual Assault

West Midlands Police are on the lookout for a man linked to a sexual assault at a Birmingham shopping park.

Incident Near Perry Barr One Stop

The attack took place at around 3pm on Saturday, 20 December, outside One Stop in Perry Barr. A woman reported the terrifying ordeal to officers.

Police Appeal for Information

Detectives are actively investigating and remain in contact with the victim. Now, they need the public’s help.

If you recognise the man pictured, call West Midlands Police on 101 and quote crime reference 20/482030/25.