CCTV images released after woman assaulted at Liverpool Street Underground station

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of two women they want to identify after a woman was assaulted at Liverpool Street Underground station. The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Friday 3 July at the station’s ticket barriers. According to detectives, the victim had accidentally struck the arm of a member of a group as she walked past them. It is alleged that two women then assaulted the victim.

Victim left with facial injuries

The victim suffered a black eye, scratches and had hair pulled from her head during the attack. British Transport Police say officers have been carrying out enquiries since the incident was reported and have now released images of two women they believe may be able to assist the investigation.

Police appeal for information

Detectives are urging anyone who recognises either of the women pictured to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 828 of 3 July. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Enquiries remain ongoing.