Police warning after 500 partridges stolen from Test Valley farm

Police have issued a warning to gamekeepers and shoot owners after around 500 partridges were stolen from a farm in the Test Valley.

The birds were taken from two pens at a farm in Ashley, Hampshire, during a theft reported to have happened between 3am and 11am on July 18.

Officers from the Countrywatch Rural Crime Task Force have launched enquiries into the theft and are appealing for information that could help identify those responsible or establish what happened to the birds.

Police are also urging gamekeepers, farmers and shoot owners across rural communities to be alert to suspicious people taking an interest in bird pens, livestock or estates.

Owners have been advised to regularly check livestock and boundary fencing, particularly if birds appear to be making more noise than usual, which could indicate they have been disturbed.

Officers are recommending regular inspections of fields and pens for signs of breaches, as well as the use of CCTV, security lighting or covert trail cameras where appropriate.

Gates and other access points to land and bird pens should also be kept secured with robust locks, particularly overnight.

The force said rural crime remains a priority and officers will continue patrolling rural areas and responding to reports of suspicious or criminal activity.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has information concerning the theft should contact police on 101, quoting reference 44260403571.

Crimes in progress or incidents requiring an immediate police response should be reported on 999.

Information and non-emergency reports can also be submitted through the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.